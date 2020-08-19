Tuesday, July 18
Brian Keith Derosier Sr., 50, of 2342 Highway 225, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with simple battery against person who is 65 years old or older and terroristic threats and acts.
Resheem Reshawn Myles, 25, of 265 W. 37th St., Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police officers.
Dartangan Dewon Rollins, 25, of 3704 Central Ave., Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
Timothy Kyle Witt, 28, of 216 Forrest Drive, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with reckless conduct causing harm to or endangering the safety of, simple assault and simple battery (the latter two charges with the family violence designation).
Shaun Curtis, 55, of 248 Folsom Road S.E., Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with battery (family violence).
Wednesday, July 19
Zachary Glenn Harper, 31, of 1001 Poplar Springs Drive, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, reckless driving, driving vehicle when registration is suspended or revoked, driving without a valid license, no license plate and operating a motorcycle without insurance.
Michael Rodney Johnson Jr., 23, of 227 Bayview Lane, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Department of Corrections and charged with theft by receiving stolen property and a probation violation.
Marcella Dian McRee, 25, of 1386 Highway 41 N., No. E5, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with forgery.