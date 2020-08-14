handcuffs FOPD arrests

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Tracy Jean Blaylock, 36, of 592 Knight Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery/simple battery (family violence) and cruelty to children.

Summer Leeann Gilbert, 20, of Duffy’s Motel, No. 103, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery.

Fredrick Harris, 60, of 4773 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass.

Aubrey Tia Lyn Hight, 29, of 351 Jolly Road N.W., Apt. A, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery (family violence).

Jeremiah Lavaries Williams, 37, of 1427 Highway 41, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery (family violence).

Wednesday, July 12

Rhonda Gail Hubbard, 51, of 31 Deer Run Drive, White, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI and battery (family violence).

The preceding information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrests that were featured in individual articles do not appear in the arrest records. The Calhoun Times prints arrest records on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Recommended for you