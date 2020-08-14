Tuesday, Aug. 11
Tracy Jean Blaylock, 36, of 592 Knight Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery/simple battery (family violence) and cruelty to children.
Summer Leeann Gilbert, 20, of Duffy’s Motel, No. 103, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery.
Fredrick Harris, 60, of 4773 Red Bud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass.
Aubrey Tia Lyn Hight, 29, of 351 Jolly Road N.W., Apt. A, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery (family violence).
Jeremiah Lavaries Williams, 37, of 1427 Highway 41, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery (family violence).
Wednesday, July 12
Rhonda Gail Hubbard, 51, of 31 Deer Run Drive, White, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI and battery (family violence).