Monday, July 27
Tilmon Rufus Partin, 73, of 1616 Jennifer Road, B8, Lexington, Kentucky, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Dustin Michael Payton, 32, of 707 Center St., Valparaiso, Indiana, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with public drunkenness.
Luis Mazariegos Barrios, 63, of 306 Peters St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI and improper backing.
John Eugene Foster, 20, of 309 Edward Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no license and no taillight.
Tuesday, July 28
Josh Colton Acrey, 23, of 242 Wildwood Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery and simple battery (family violence).
Amanda Marie Cronan, 37, of 320 Smith Road, Tunnel Hill, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office on a probation violation.
Daniel Alberto Rodriguez, 27, of 106 Overlook Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with battery (family violence) and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Michael Harris Sanders, 41, of 509 Hazel St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery (family violence).
Aaron Joseph Tippit, 25, of 212 Highpoint Drive, Apt. 23, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Rashaad Antoine Woodberry, 30, of 483 Hammond Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with obstruction of hindering of law enforcement officers and theft by taking.
Gregory Scott Howard Jr., 32, of 6004 4th Ave., Chatsworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Bryan Markel Walker, 41, of 488 Oxford Road, Oxford, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and too fast for conditions.
Wednesday, July 29
Christopher Lee Clayton, 26, of 487 Baxter Road, Calhoun, was arrested by probation services on a probation violation.
Victor Billy Evans, 50, of 205 Talking Rock Creek Road, Talking Rock, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, open container and duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident.