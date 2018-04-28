The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, April 23
Blankenship, Thomas Joseph, 37, 700 Highway 53 Room 222, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and held for other agency.
Boswell, John Franklin, 43, 321 New Town Church Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery FV.
Collett, Cary MColan, 37, 988 Plainville Road NE, arrested and charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine.
Holland, Robert David, 61, 171 Regina Forest Road SW, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Lambert, Michael Douglas, 39, 4132 US Highway 41 N, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
McGuire, Anna Nicole, 46, 256 New Town Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery FV.
Walden, Nevin Allen, 26, 200 Autumn Drive, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with probation violation, bond surrender.
Whitener, Randall Woody, 56, 6012 Fairmount Highway SE, Calhoun, arrested and charged with simple battery.
McDaniels, Kiya Danielle, 20, 9008 Newton Road, Calhoun, arrested by GSP and charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles.
Wesson, Cameron Adam, 20, 202 Single Tree Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with marijuana less than one ounce, obedience to authorized persons directing traffic.
Tuesday, April 24
Deyton, Lora Ann, 30, 66 Blankenship Place, Rome, arrested by CPD and charged with going inside guardline with weapon, liquid or drugs, manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute methamphetamine, marijuana possession less than one ounce, traffic in cocaine, illegal drug or marijuana; penalties.
Keeney Jr, James Thomas, 49, 121 Main Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Lenore, Josue, 1125 NW 130th Street, Miami, arrested and here for court.
Mealor, Stephen Edward, 24, homeless, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed.
Redwine, Steven Joshua, 26, 88 4th Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Thornley, John Eugene, 36, 150 Turner Road, Blairsville, arrested by CPD and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute.
Bray Jr, Gregory Scottie, 33, 262 Dover Road, Resaca, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Owenby, Parris Ryan, 25, 230 Hill House Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for driving with a suspended license, expired tag, improper tag, no insurance, tail lights.
Wednesday, April 25
Anderson, Phillip Jerald, 44, 379 Union Grove, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation,.
Angus, Mathew Douglas, 26, 200 S Line Street, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and held for other agency.
Belford, Cody Nathaniel, 29, 115 Grogan Street, Ballground, arrested and charged with bond surrender.
Chester, Walter David, 30, 612 Taylor Town Loop, Ranger, arrested and charged with criminal trespass FVA.
Edge, Paul Raymond, 40, 2265 US 41 NE R121, Calhoun, arrested by PRO and charged with probation violation.
Evans, David Herman, 48, 268 Scott Cit NE, Calhoun, arrested and held for other agency.
Gladney, Lloyd David, 55, 104 River Meadow Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and housed for failure to appear.
Henderson, Arsenio Demaricius, 28, 5535 Joe Frank Harris Parkway, Adairsville, arrested and charged with burglary.
Jordan, Carlos Desjuan, 37, 701 Phoenix Apt. 4, Dalton, arrested by CPD and charged with basic rules, driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI, obstruction or hindering LEOs, possession of arms by convicted felons and first offenders probation, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, purchase/possession/control schedule IV, traffic in cocaine, illegal drug or marijuana; penalties.
Lawson, Lorin Anderson, 48, 115 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with criminal damage to property, theft of services.
Middlebrooks, William Carey, 30, 174 Rolling Acres, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery FVA, criminal trespass FVA, cruelty to children.
Moore Jr, Rogers, 35, 1202 Ezell Street, Knoxville, arrested and charged with a probation violation.
Talley, Matt Vernon, 63, 119 Swail Street, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Wilson, April Dawn, 37, 231 Bells Ferry, Rome, arrested and charged with DUI.