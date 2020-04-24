handcuffs FOPD arrests

Tuesday, April 21

Craig Bernard Manns, 36, of 4755 Highway 140, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a probation violation.

Marvin Lloyd Noland, 53, of 380 Highway 20 Spur, Cartersville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with pedestrian under the influence.

Wednesday, April 22

Bryce Taylor Hunter, 18, of 420 Smitherman Road, Ringgold, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy.

Jacob Alexander Layman, 21, of 435 Oak St., Wadley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault and terrorist threats and acts.

The preceding information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrests that were featured in individual articles do not appear in the arrest records. The Calhoun Times prints arrest records on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

