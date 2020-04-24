Tuesday, April 21
Craig Bernard Manns, 36, of 4755 Highway 140, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a probation violation.
Marvin Lloyd Noland, 53, of 380 Highway 20 Spur, Cartersville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Wednesday, April 22
Bryce Taylor Hunter, 18, of 420 Smitherman Road, Ringgold, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy.
Jacob Alexander Layman, 21, of 435 Oak St., Wadley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault and terrorist threats and acts.