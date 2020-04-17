handcuffs FOPD arrests

Monday, April 13

Juventino Nanez Rameriz, 34, of 200 Harlan St., No. 24, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery — family violence, interfering with an emergency call and false imprisonment.

Tuesday, April 14

James Norman Meadows, 70, of 1359 Boone Ford Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal attempt.

Michael Howard Stephens, 47, of 475 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with driving without a license, possession of drug related objects, theft by receiving stolen property and use of a license plate to mispresent identity of a vehicle.

Wednesday, April 15

Miguel Angel Canales, 24, of 165 Cash Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault, two counts of cruelty to children, reckless conduct and reckless driving.

The preceding information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Arrests that were featured in individual articles do not appear in the arrest records. The Calhoun Times prints arrest records on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

