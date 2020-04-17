Monday, April 13
Juventino Nanez Rameriz, 34, of 200 Harlan St., No. 24, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery — family violence, interfering with an emergency call and false imprisonment.
Tuesday, April 14
James Norman Meadows, 70, of 1359 Boone Ford Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal attempt.
Michael Howard Stephens, 47, of 475 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with driving without a license, possession of drug related objects, theft by receiving stolen property and use of a license plate to mispresent identity of a vehicle.
Wednesday, April 15
Miguel Angel Canales, 24, of 165 Cash Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault, two counts of cruelty to children, reckless conduct and reckless driving.