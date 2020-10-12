The Gordon County Antique Engine and Tractor Club will host its annual show on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Cherokee Capital Fairground.
However, there have been a few changes this year, said organizer Beverly Primmer.
Among those changes are a reduced show to only one day, no games for children, and the famous pinto beans and cornbread dinner will not be served this year. There will still be a threshing demo with the club’s restored steam engine used to power the thresher.
"Due to the financial hardship on many of the club’s loyal sponsors of the show, we did not ask for any funding from them," said Primmer. "In appreciation of the many years of support the show program is recognizing those who have supported us from 2015-2019 as Gold Sponsors and those who have bought ads for 12 years or more as Platinum Sponsors."
An opening ceremony will be held Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. with the raising of the flag and the national anthem. Admission is free and hours are from 8 am. To 5 p.m.