With all the worry about the COVID-19 (novel corona virus), the reason for this column should be obvious. Everyone wants to avoid contracting this disease (among other diseases) and keeping a healthy immune system is an important part of that. Of course, practicing good hygiene is extremely important, but you know, it should not take the risk of an epidemic to make us want to wash our hands with soap and water after going to the bathroom, or to avoid sneezing or coughing into our hands and then grabbing hold of the shopping cart handle!
What else can we do to strengthen our immune systems? Here are some suggestions.
Get enough sleep. I know we all lead busy lives, but getting sufficient sleep is a vital part of staying healthy. According to the experts at the Mayo Clinic, lack of sleep can negatively affect your immune system. Clinical studies show that people who don’t get enough sleep or whose sleep is of poor quality (tossing and turning, lots of interruptions, etc.) are more likely to contract any virus they are exposed to, whether it is the common cold or COVID-19. Not getting enough sleep, or poor-quality sleep, can also lengthen your recovery time after illness.
Get enough exercise. The opposite side of the coin, it seems, but still vital to a healthy immune system. But here’s a caveat: several research projects by reputable and well-known organizations have shown that, while moderate exercise (i.e. jogging, regular short workouts at the gym, walking a couple of miles every day) are of distinct benefit to the immune system, hyper-intense workouts such as running a marathon or pushing the body to limits of endurance actually suppress the human immune response for a few days and make the individual more susceptible to infection during that time. (And of course, any time you are beginning a new exercise program, you should consult with your physician to be certain about its advisability.)
Eat the right foods. I know, every time you pick up a magazine, you will see some new recommendation about this or that best fat-burning, body-slimming diet: keto, paleo, vegan, raw vegan, vegetarian… the list goes on. But I’m not talking about some way to make the pounds drop off your body. I mean eating the right balance of fruits, vegetables, protein, grains, and dairy to keep yourself healthy. And some foods definitely can help boost your immune system! Foods such as citrus fruit, red bell peppers, broccoli, ginger, and almonds (among others) help make your immune system stronger.
RELAX. I don’t mean zone out in front of the television with a beer and a bag of pretzels, but rather find a healthy way to take your mind off the things that make you anxious or worried. Maybe that means a slow ramble in the woods, sitting and reading a good book, or listening to some good music. Articles in more than one reliable journal state that anxiety messes up your immune system, and your health in general, and relaxing is one way to reduce that anxiety.
Meditate. This ties into the last paragraph. Meditation is a way of relaxing not only the physical body, but the mind and spirit as well. If you have followed this column, you know I don’t mean you have to wear a saffron robe, shave your head, and sit around chanting all day. Meditation comes in a variety of shapes and sizes: sitting, moving, guided, visual focus, and so forth. Find the way that works for you and use it to help relax, de-stress, and strengthen your immune system all at the same time.
Energy therapy is good for you! Balancing the body’s naturally occurring bioenergy is paramount in keeping good health and assuring a strong immune system. No matter which method you choose—Reiki, qi gong, EFT/tapping, sound therapy, yoga, or some other method—make sure you have a good, qualified provider or teacher who can relate to you and your particular needs. Understand that you do not need to be sick to use one of these methods—many people use them solely for health maintenance, rather than healing of some particular issue.
All these recommendations are made with the intent of helping you to boost and strengthen your immune system, and so lessen the likelihood of any sort of infection taking hold of you. Of course, there are no guarantees that a person will not become sick, no matter what the virus or bacteria may be. The only thing we can do is to make every effort to be as healthy as we can and leave the rest up to Nature.