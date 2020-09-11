Last summer I wrote a column about mindfulness meditation. But given everything that has happened this year, mindfulness practices (and not only meditation) can be even more important.
Further, since the first of this year there have been more research programs focused on mindfulness and the potential benefits of practicing mindfulness.
For example, in a study published in the professional journal ENDOCRINE CONNECTIONS, researchers reported the results of their study on helping obese children lose weight. In a study that compared children who were only on a calorie-restricted diet to a group of children who combined that diet with mindfulness therapy practice, they found that the kids who also practiced mindfulness lost more weight, were less stressed, and felt less hungry.
Another study was released in late January of last year by researchers from Columbia, Yale and Dartmouth. In it, the researchers found that practicing a mindfulness technique helped participants reduce physical pain and reduce negative feelings about themselves.
A study conducted by professors at Ohio State University and completed in early 2020, compared multiple sclerosis patients who completed a four-week course in mindfulness to other MS patients who were trained in another technique called adaptive cognitive training. The patients who completed the mindfulness training improved in their ability to handle negative emotions and improved their mental processing speed.
Mindfulness is more than meditation, although meditation can be a very helpful practice. Mindfulness is actually a way of living, of conducting your life from day to day. I’m going to give you a couple of exercises in this column, to help you test the idea and practice of mindfulness, and see how it might work for you. (PS, neither of these exercises involves meditation, at least in the traditional sense.)
First, let’s try a really simple exercise. It will only take about five minutes.
Find a place to sit down, a place that is comfortable, but not so comfortable that you fall asleep. It’s probably best if you close your eyes, but that is up to you.
Take a deep breath, and observe yourself. That’s right: pay attention to yourself. Listen to your own breathing, to its rhythm. Don’t try to breathe deeply; just breathe normally. Do you hear your breath entering and leaving your mouth or nose? Can you feel your breath, as it causes your chest or belly to move in and out?
Don’t let your attention wander to sounds or sights around you. Keep your focus.
Maintain your attention on your breathing. Focus on listening to it and feeling the breath going in and out. Make the observation of yourself and your breathing the only thing your mind does. Pay close attention. Lastly, take a long, deep breath, and let the focus go.
This exercise was to demonstrate that mindfulness is simply being fully in the present moment, observing with all your attention whatever you are doing at the moment. That may be sewing, painting… even washing the dishes or driving the car. Sure, sometimes things may distract us, but we can return our focus to whatever we are doing, and be mindful of that thing.
OK, the next exercise is probably more enjoyable. Get five or six pieces of your favorite snack food (no, that doesn’t mean five or six slices of cake!) It might be a handful of apple slices, a few Hershey kisses candies, or maybe a few corn chips. Whatever you enjoy munching on.
But here is the kicker: you only eat one at a time, and you eat it slowly. For example, if you are eating a piece of chocolate, first hold it below your nose and smell it. Savor the smell of the chocolate. Put it in your mouth and feel the texture. As it melts on your tongue, savor the taste without chewing, and then chew it slowly, maybe one chew per breath. Feel how it melts and fills your mouth with sweetness.
After you swallow, notice the remaining flavor in your mouth. Does it disappear immediately after you swallow, or does it linger, slowly fading away?
Whatever you are eating, don’t put another piece in your mouth until you have completely chewed and swallowed the first piece. You can even try waiting to put in the next piece, until the taste from the prior one has left your mouth.
This is called mindful eating, and is a wonderful way to get full enjoyment from whatever food you like. An added benefit is that eating mindfully has been shown to help in weight loss, because the individual feels full sooner, so they stop eating earlier.
If you would like to know more about mindfulness, and how it can benefit you, get in touch with me, and I’ll be happy to discuss it with you.