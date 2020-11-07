In the last column, I wrote about how mindfulness can help young people to deal with stress and the anxiety associated with the pandemic and all that goes with it. Let’s talk more about that.
The truth is, most people do not wake up every morning and say, “Wow ... I’m going to be mindful today!” At least, not without a few nudges. That doesn’t matter if the person is six years old, sixteen, or sixty. With the world being the way it is, we usually wake up VERY conscious of all the things we need to get done, and often stricken with worry over how we will do that.
Later, we may go to bed with the full realization that we have not accomplished the things we need to do, and that makes us even MORE stressed, and sleep eludes us. If you feel that your kids, or you yourself, are laboring with this sort of issue, you are by no means alone.
Being mindful, unfortunately, is not a natural by-product of modern life. But I’ll give you a couple of hints that may help. First of all, set a time for yourself to mindfully meditate, and do your best to stick to it. You knew I was going to say that, didn’t you? But it’s a fact: we have been trained for so long to live by schedules, that simply making a commitment to spend even as little as ten minutes at a set time each day, will make it more likely that you will actually do it.
You thought this column was about your kids, didn’t you? It is. However, setting an example is important, and besides, you probably are stressed, too. If you have smaller kids, you can even have them sit beside you and meditate with you at the same time. I won’t lie: if you have a very active child, it won’t be easy at first. But treat it as special time, quiet time together, and try not to make the child see it as a form of “time out” or punishment.
Ten minutes may not sound like long enough to help, but after a few days it will become second nature, and you may even want to lengthen the time—for both you and your child.
Secondly, I’d like to recommend another form of mindfulness that is often helpful, a body scan exercise. A body scan is a mindfulness exercise that helps a person get in touch with their physical body and how it feels, at a deeper level than simply saying, “I’m angry,” “I’m nervous,” or “I’m excited.”
I was introduced to body scans when I was in ninth grade, by my World History teacher, Mr. Ken Gaskill. One day our class was particularly jumpy and unable to calm down, so he led us through a short body scan exercise as we sat in our seats. At the time, I had no idea why he was doing it, but after spending a few years teaching I understood. It calmed us in a way that simply telling us to “Settle down!” never would.
I don’t have room in this column to write out an entire body scan meditation, but I will describe it briefly. Also, if you want to contact me via email, I’ll be happy to send you a script for one, or a link. Just let me know.
According to Insider.com, “A body scan meditation is a type of meditation where you focus on the sensations in your body. During a body scan meditation, you’ll notice how each body part feels, from your toes up through your legs, chest, arms, and head. The benefits of body scan meditation include managing chronic pain, reducing anxiety or stress, and getting better sleep.”
Basically, a body scan is intended to help you understand how your body is reacting to whatever situation is happening at the moment. You can also use a body scan as a way of calming and relaxing your body if you are tense, angry, or worried.
If you are upset about something, you will begin to see where that emotion affects you physically. Does anger make you tense your shoulders? Does being worried make you furrow your brow? That sort of self-awareness is a part of being mindful of your own body, and how it reacts to stress.
A body scan is also extremely calming. Examining each section and then purposefully relaxing it, can be a very soothing experience.
Of course, this is a really incomplete way of describing something that is very, very helpful in relaxing, calming, and becoming aware of your body and the tension that may exist in it. If you would like to know more, please get in touch with me.
In fact, please feel free to contact me with questions or comments about anything in my columns. My website info is below.