You may think I’ve been writing a lot about mindfulness and meditation for the last few months. And I have, but there is a reason. This is a very stressful time! This is an election year, never the most peaceful time in America, and people often allow themselves to get caught up in the aggravation and frustration at how “They” just don’t seem to understand! And there is COVID-19, which has taken so many lives, and causes anxiety for families in so many ways.
One of the things that I am seeing, and I have been caught up in it at times, is polarization. When there is an election, a certain amount of “Us versus Them” is inevitable, but lately it has reached new heights of anger and new depths of painful attacks on those who disagree. It’s saddening to see people we would normally regard as kind and humane, attacking others for their beliefs, on the least provocation.
And there is the word, right there in that last sentence. OTHERS.
The whole idea of “the Other” has been at the root of just about every conflict in the world’s history. In Medieval and Renaissance times, Protestants and Catholics were both Others, to one another. So, at one time or another, Protestants tortured and slew Catholics, and Catholics tortured and slew Protestants… and both groups tortured and slew Jews (more Others.)
When Europeans first came to the New World, indigenous people were considered heathens, not worth of consideration or rights… they were Other than white Europeans, and were systematically deprived of liberty, property, land, and life. We Gordon Countians should know this as well as anyone, living in the middle of Trail of Tears country.
In World War II, the Nazis in Germany claimed that Jews, Gypsies, homosexuals, and a variety of Others were harming their country, so they slaughtered millions of them. And after the attack on Pearl Harbor, the U.S. government was so afraid of Japanese Others, that they rounded up over 120,000 Japanese-American citizens, deprived them of liberty and property, and imprisoned them in concentration camps.
Why am I bringing up all this painful history? Because it is a part of the human experience, yet we don’t HAVE to be that way. We don’t have to treat with disrespect, fear, or hatred, those people who disagree with us, who look different from us, who worship differently from us, or who love differently than we do.
There is a type of meditation that is called loving kindness meditation, or metta meditation. If you are a Christian, you might want to call it agape (ah-GAH-pay) meditation. Agape is a Greek word that means “the unselfish love of one person for others”, and it is the kind of love that Christians are admonished to have for everyone ... even Others.
How do we perform loving kindness meditation? Here is one way.
First of all, find a few minutes of quiet time where you can be uninterrupted.
Then, close your eyes, take some deep breaths, and intentionally relax your body.
Since you cannot love others, without first loving yourself, take a couple of minutes to repeat some loving, encouraging phrases to yourself. Maybe things like “I am a good person ... I care about others ... I am safe and secure… my happiness does not depend on others ... may I be at peace.” You continue this for two or three minutes, until you feel a nice warm glow of self-compassion. If your mind drifts, just gently bring it back to loving thoughts about yourself.
The first couple of times you do this meditation, you may wish to stick with these thoughts, and the good feelings they give you, for the entire period of meditation. A lot of people do not feel worthy of being loved, and may need to “prime the pump” at first.
Next, move your focus to another person. Maybe it is your neighbor Bob (even if you don’t particularly like Bob), and you begin to say to yourself, “May Bob have a good day… may Bob know that he is safe and secure… may Bob’s health be strong and vibrant… may Bob’s mind be filled with kind thoughts and peace….” In other words, send out loving thoughts to Bob, replacing your (perhaps) not-nice thoughts.
You may then want to move on to another person, or a group of people, repeating the process. All this time, maintain your slow breathing and relaxed body, focusing on sending out loving thoughts and energy.
When you feel you are through, take another couple of deep breaths, and say something like, “May all the world have peace.”
This practice, while not a cure for all ills, definitely should help reduce your own anxiety, and if enough people do it, will help make the world better. As Gandhi said, “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”