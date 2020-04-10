I believe most of us, if not all, are dealing with some degree of heightened anxiety right now.
It may be because you worry about catching the coronavirus, or because you worry about the health of a loved one. It may be because you are dealing with financial issues due to your employer sending people home, or the opposite, having to work extra-long hours to cover the increased need for your company’s services or products.
Maybe you are a natural extrovert who feels like you are going stir crazy because you are unable to get out, go places and socialize the way you are accustomed. Or it may be that you feel the whole thing is ridiculously overblown and are upset because of all the new “needless” restraints placed on you or others ... no matter how many medical officials tell you they are necessary.
For whatever reason, and there are more, there is a lot of anxiety in the world right now. If you are NOT anxious right now, you are one of the lucky few and should be grateful.
However, if you are NOT one of the very few completely serene folks on the planet right now, let’s talk about how we can deal with anxiety. There really ARE ways you can reduce anxiety without using drugs (and yes, I mean without alcohol, too). Here are five of those ways.
1. Get up and MOVE. Don’t be a couch potato, no matter how tempting it is to think you are saving the world by staying at home, crashing on the sofa, eating mass quantities of Cheetos and binging on Netflix. Exercise, even mild exercise like walking, produces endorphins, the brain chemicals that minimize discomfort and pain and maximize pleasure. And when you feel good, it’s less likely you will be stressed.
2. Set a bedtime schedule and follow it. I know it’s easy to get caught up in watching cat videos on Facebook, or engaging in political discussions there, but a lack of sleep is unhealthy, both physically and mentally. Humans NEED sufficient sleep to be healthy. During sleep, your body heals itself and restores its chemical balance. Your brain forges new connections, and this helps you to think more clearly, which will help you deal with stress.
3. Eat regular, healthy meals. That means don’t binge on your favorites (rocky road ice cream is NOT frozen Prozac), and don’t skip meals. Your blood sugar drops when you don’t eat, which causes the release of a stress hormone called cortisol. Cortisol causes weight gain, which is both ANOTHER stressor and unhealthy to boot. But that doesn’t mean you should eat lots of sugary snacks, because a sugar rush can cause physical symptoms of anxiety, such as nervousness and shaking. Essentially, eat smart ... especially now, because your body needs the good stuff to keep you healthy and your immune system strong.
4. Cut back on the caffeine. Yes, I mean reduce your use of that wonderful legal drug that almost everyone from age 10 to 100 uses. It doesn’t mean you have to completely stop drinking tea, coffee, or caffeinated sodas. But cutting back from four cups of coffee a day to two ... from six glasses of tea to four ... or three sodas back to one, is not going to kill you, and it will be healthier for you in both the short and the long run.
5. And here is one of my favorites: Be here, not there ... be now, not then. What does that mean? It means to live mindfully. Don’t stress over what happened yesterday, a week ago, last month, or ten years ago. And don’t let next week’s plans, or next month’s problems, steal the joy from today. You can’t change what has already happened—time travel isn’t a possibility. You can’t reliably predict what may happen next month, next week, or even tomorrow. Penn State researchers Lucas LaFreniere and Michelle Newman did some research into anxiety and, without going into a lot of details here, discovered this remarkable fact: less than nine percent (8.6%, to be exact) of worries that people had, actually came to pass. Said another way, over 91% of people’s worries are absolutely pointless, and did nothing but create anxiety without changing reality or even reflecting it.
Stressors exist. They always will. Just as surely as night follows day, I can say with confidence that you will always have stressors around you. It’s how you deal with those stressors that makes the difference in your mental, emotional, and physical health.