So often we hear people speak of darkness in a negative way: “You need to come out of the darkness,” or “Gosh, you are acting really dark!” But you know, if the creator had not seen that we need darkness just as much as we need light, the sun would shine on us 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Our bodies and minds ... in fact, all of living nature ... needs some darkness. Even our world’s ecosystem, without darkness, could not exist for long.
As discussed not long ago in this column, we are all rightfully concerned with our immune systems right now. And scientists know that sleeping in total darkness is vastly healthier than in a semi-lighted room. They have discovered that sleeping in a totally dark room allows the body to produce melatonin, and melatonin fights disease, including cancers such as breast cancer and prostate cancer.
The bad thing, according to photo biologist Joan Roberts, PhD, is that having even a little bit of light around you while you are sleeping will decrease or even totally stop melatonin production.
Importantly, a study presented to the American Association for Cancer Research found that melatonin can slow tumor growth by up to 70% in mice infected with human breast cancer cells. When the mice were subjected to constant light, the growth of cancer cells went through the roof. By the way, although you can buy melatonin from the store as a food supplement, your body’s own naturally produced melatonin is better for you and is free.
Further, the light pollution around cities even weakens the immune systems of those animals who live around those cities, if they cannot find places that are totally dark to sleep.
Our internal clocks, the part of us that regulates how our body functions and when it does what it is supposed to do, was originally created to function based on natural circadian rhythms. The eons since humanity appeared on the scene have continued building on that. Our bodies are not built, mentally, physically or biochemically, to function as 24-hour machines.
Sure, we often force ourselves to work during the times when most of those around us are asleep, and then make our way home like zombies to fall into bed and unsatisfying sleep. But that is taking its toll.
Scientific research suggests that, even though a person may have worked years of night shifts, many of their internal clocks never adjust to a forced schedule that requires them to fight the biology that is built into their brains and bodies. The results? More scientific studies illustrate that people who work the night shift have increased risk of a variety of health issues: constipation, stomach ulcers, stress, depression, heart disease, cancer and more.
However, it is not just animals and humans. Trees, flowers and food crops (with very few exceptions) all need a certain amount of darkness to thrive.
The following is information from “The Practical Planter.” (www.thepracticalplanter.com)
“Plants are definitely not dormant when it is dark. In fact, this is often the time when they do more growing because they have an entire day’s worth of energy stored up and ready to metabolize ... Plants do need that period of darkness for their metabolism to work properly. They are not designed to create food non-stop, and it will do them harm in the long term to put them in this sort of situation. So, yes, plants need their darkness just as much as they need their light.”
We modern, westernized humans tend to stay up later and awake longer than our forebears. We have almost become addicted to staying up late, and as Jennifer Piercy, one of my favorite meditation and yoga experts, says, “We are surrounded by junk light.” Junk light is light that serves no good, healthy purpose and keeps us from getting the restful darkness that we all need.
So, here is my advice. Turn off that little night light in your bedroom, or the one that shines in from the bathroom. If you need light when you get up in the night, get a motion sensor night light instead of the ones that are on all the time. Get some dense curtains that will keep ambient light out of your bedroom. DON’T go to sleep with the television, computer, tablet or phone glowing in your room.
Make your sleeping quarters into a dark, snug, comfortable place. Sink into solid sleep and let your body produce all the natural melatonin that it needs. You will give your immune system a boost and strengthen your body’s resistance to cancer. Your body and your mind will thank you for it!