The fifth chakra is called the Throat chakra, and is located — you guessed it — in the throat area. The Throat chakra is all about communication, both sending and receiving clearly and truthfully. It relates solidly to feeling free to speak your truth without fear and to communicating well with all those around you.
Now, there are times when we all have to curb our collective tongue. Such as, when your spouse asks you how much you like his or her new outfit, and maybe it really isn’t as flattering as he or she thinks. Or when your loved one fixes a “special dinner” and it tastes like ... well, you choke it down anyway.
But for the most part, we need to feel free to say what we really feel and think, as long as it is not hateful or destructive to another person. Restraining yourself all the time, especially if you are essentially forced into not speaking out what is in your heart or mind, can have a negative effect on your Throat chakra. Even the tendency many of us have to say, “Oh, I’m fine!” when people inquire how we are, and we really aren’t fine, isn’t good for the Throat chakra.
But those aren’t the only things that can have a bad influence on the energy of the Throat chakra. Gossiping about others or speaking maliciously about them can be bad for you, too.
Here’s another thing that a lot of people do (and I confess, sometimes I do it), that you might not think about: speaking badly about yourself. That’s right. Cutting yourself down, making derogatory comments about yourself — whether out loud or simply in self-talk — can damage the energy of the Throat chakra. And that includes false modesty, because that’s simply another form of lying, usually to get some positive strokes to the ego.
Of course, the extreme opposite of all this can be true, too. Ever met someone who could not stop talking about himself? Or maybe someone who overrides everyone else in the conversation because, of course, her own opinions and thoughts are SO much more important than everyone else’s. Or maybe you know someone whose conversations are full of negativity, whether it’s in the form of cursing and swearing, or just putting down anyone who doesn’t agree with them.
So, too much Throat chakra energy equals too much communication: volume over quality, pride over gratitude, feelings over facts. Too little Throat chakra energy adds up to too little communication: unspoken messages, under confidence, low self-esteem, and the other drawbacks of not speaking up at all — frustration, helplessness, needless sacrifice and pent-up resentment.
It’s difficult to discuss the Throat chakra without getting a little metaphysical, so here goes. To begin cleansing your Throat Chakra, cleanse your own communication style. Take a moment and reflect on your speech. Is it too loud or too soft? Do you dominate conversations? Is your speech peppered with curses, sarcasm or insults? Do you use conflicting body language while you speak, or not make eye contact? Do you not communicate enough to make your thoughts and desires known? Ask a trusted friend or confidante to critique you.
I know it may be hard to understand or even believe, but the energy in your Throat chakra can affect your physical body, too. Physically, the Throat chakra affects the throat and neck area (thyroid, neck and upper back muscles), the mouth and teeth, the ears, and the sinuses. And as the throat is near the beginning of the nourishment channel, it also has an impact on how your food affects your body. (Think about it: how many times have you heard of someone who “swallows a lot of anger” by overeating?)
A person who has been kept from “speaking their truth” for much of his or her life may find that they develop physical health issues associated with the Throat chakra. The same can be said of people who “abuse” their Throat chakra by constantly lying, gossiping, criticizing others, or boasting falsely about their own importance or abilities. Whether we wish to acknowledge it or not, there is a physical cost to abusing the energy systems of our bodies.
Of course, none of this means you will have perfect throat health if you refrain from lying, boasting, gossiping, or any of the other things that can mess up the energy in your throat chakra. It’s sort of like smoking: some people who never smoke will still get lung cancer. But your chance of contracting lung cancer are greatly increased if you DO smoke, and your chances of having issues around the Throat chakra are greatly increased if you don’t practice good energy health.
