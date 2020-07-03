The third chakra is usually called the Solar Plexus chakra. Strangely enough, though, it really is not located in the anatomical solar plexus. This chakra actually is roughly halfway between the navel and the breastbone, so it’s about in the middle of your gut area.
While the focus of the Root chakra could be stated as “I Need” and the focus of the Sacral chakra as “I Want,” the Solar Plexus chakra is summed up in “I Am.” The Solar Plexus chakra is all about your personal identity, ego and self-worth.
Have you ever been in a public situation where you felt inadequate? Maybe you were about to address a large group of people, or perform in front of a crowd, or propose marriage to someone! That “butterflies in the stomach” feeling is all about feeling inadequate or unprepared for what is about to happen ... in other words, your ego or self-worth feels threatened. So, your Solar Plexus chakra gets agitated and disturbed.
As we mature, we begin to understand that that the attitudes and actions we developed when we were much younger are not as useful. We see that we no longer must be driven by our most basic needs (food, shelter, protection), nor even by the perceived need to be part of a group or tribe. We begin to develop individual identities, and understand that some of the things we learned as part of the tribe — while they were useful and needful at one time — no longer are of benefit. That’s why teenagers move away from home, learn new things and new ways of thinking, get jobs, form new relationships and connections, and maybe get married.
That doesn’t mean that our old tribe (family, alma mater, club, church, football team or whatever) must be abandoned. But it does mean that these tribes develop less power over us and over our choices in life. A mature individual knows that he or she must make their own choices, even if their choices are unpopular with their previous tribes.
As with the other chakras previously discussed, the Solar Plexus chakra can become unbalanced, and that imbalance can express emotionally or physically, or both, in us.
If my Solar Plexus chakra is overly energetic, my ego will grow too large. I may develop the idea that I am superior to most others in a variety of ways. Maybe I become vain over my physical appearance or my intellect. I might get so focused on bodybuilding, that I spend all my time at the gym. Perhaps I become self-righteous, so proud of my own religiosity and spirituality, that I look down on anyone who believes differently than I do, and either overtly or covertly let them know how superior I am. I may become ruthlessly ambitious and super-competitive
But low energy in the Solar Plexus chakra can be destructive, too. Maybe I get the idea that I will never be worth anything, that I will never succeed. Becoming a martyr is very common for people with lower energy here, as are attitudes of unwarranted guilt and shame. I may “retreat into my shell,” hiding at home instead of getting out and socializing, because “nobody wants to be around me, anyway.” (Of course, this assumes that we’re not in the middle of a pandemic!)
An individual with such low energy in his Solar Plexus chakra is usually gullible and easily manipulated, because he wants so much to be accepted, even when he may not believe he can be.
For the physical body, the Solar Plexus chakra is tied to the metabolism, the upper digestive system, and the lower back. People with energetic problems in their Solar Plexus chakra may find they also have physical issues such as digestive disorders, ulcers, liver and gallbladder problems, diabetes or hepatitis.
If my Solar Plexus chakra is healthy and balanced, I will understand my own self-worth and will evaluate it accurately. I won’t try to dictate to everyone else or be overbearing, but I won’t willingly bow to everyone else’s desires, either. I will neither manipulate others by acting like a martyr, nor will I try to dominate the will of others by overriding their desires. I will understand that I have value ... but no more than every other person on the Earth, and will treat myself and others accordingly. I won’t allow people to “guilt me” into doing something, nor will I do things I don’t want to do, or know I shouldn’t do, simply to please others.
As we progress up the line of chakras, you may notice that they all are related to physical, mental, emotional and spiritual maturity and health. I hope you notice this, anyway!
Next column: the Heart chakra.