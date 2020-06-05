Wow. What a month it has been! Because of social distancing, I have been trying (unsuccessfully) to teach a free online course, Introduction to Meditation, through various online platforms.
I tried Zoom, Skype and others. It’s not that Zoom and Skype didn’t function, but in the last month my internet has been so terribly flaky that I have been unable to connect reliably.
So, if you were signed up for that class, my deepest apologies. However, I am desperately seeking a replacement for my AT&T broadband at this time, so I can function normally.
Anyway ... because of various questions I have had from clients and readers, I want to write a series of columns discussing chakras and what they do. We will start with the Root chakra and work our way up the list.
First, what is a chakra? That is a Sanskrit word, and it means wheel or circle, and it refers to various energy centers in the body where the naturally flowing energies of the body come together and are “processed.” Generally, when people talk about chakras, they mean the seven primary chakras that run up the mid-line of the body. There are many other chakras distributed throughout the body, but usually those seven are the focus.
Our chakras can become unbalanced, meaning that the energy in them is either overabundant or lacking. This unbalance can be expressed emotionally or physically in the body, and each chakra is associated with different areas, both physically and emotionally.
Starting at the lower end of the body, we have the Root or Base chakra. Located near the genitals, this chakra is all about survival and our most basic needs. The survival of the species, food, shelter, safety from attack, and things like that are all concerns of the Root chakra.
In primitive man, that would have meant striving to bring in food by hunting and gathering, making sure the shelter was safe and secure, having a fire for cooking and keeping warm, driving away snarling beasts or other humans that may wish to kill you, and making sure children are born and survive.
In our modern, and some might say more civilized society, the Root chakra is all about such things as being able to pay the bills, to maintain a home and pay the rent or house payment, to buy groceries, to maintain a bank account, to keep a job, and to maintain personal safety and security.
If your Root chakra is out of balance, it can have a variety of effects on your emotional outlook. For example, if your Root chakra is overdriven, you may be constantly worried about your own personal survival and that of your family, even when you live in a very safe environment. Or maybe, even though your bank account has a healthy balance, you lose sleep with worries about not being able to pay your bills. You may become hyper-competitive at your job.
Conversely, with a lack of energy in the Root chakra you may develop in a lack of care or concern about your own survival, or that of your family. Maybe you take risks that you have no need to take, or don’t take appropriate safety measures when doing something dangerous. Financially, you may be someone who doesn’t worry about going into debt even when you can’t afford to pay off the loan. You may have a “who cares?” attitude about your job.
A healthy, balanced Root chakra indicates that you have an appropriate level of concern for your survival. You may take risks, but they are well-considered risks that will not endanger you or your family. You have a healthy level of concern for your finances, neither worrying needlessly about debts or bank balances, nor spending more than you can afford. You feel secure in your job, and are not unduly worried about your safety in normal public or private situations.
Physically, the Root chakra has influence over the reproductive organs (both male and female), the lower digestive tract, and everything below there, all the way down to the feet. Reproductive problems, problems such as colitis, intestinal polyps, colorectal cancer, and kidney issues all can be tied to problems with an unbalanced Root chakra. And since it also influences the legs and feet, problems such as varicose veins, leg and foot pain, and poor leg circulation are often related to an unbalanced Root chakra.
I understand that this can sound very weird to those who have only experienced modern allopathic (conventional) medical care. But Ayurvedic medicine has been around for literally thousands of years, has proven to be very accurate and effective, and is relied upon by millions of people for their physical and emotional health.
Next column: the Sacral chakra.