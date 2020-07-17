The fourth chakra is called the Heart chakra by most English speakers. As you probably expected, it sits in the middle of your chest. Now, to be clear, there is also another chakra very close, and closely related, to the Heart chakra, usually called the Upper Heart chakra. It sits about where your thymus is located, above the physical heart and behind the upper breastbone. Both are tied to our relationships to others.
The Heart chakra is all about your relationships to others. We westerners tend to think of emotions of the heart as gentle and sweet, like Valentine’s Day, but they aren’t always that way. Maybe you have heard someone say, “That guy really gives me heartburn!” or “My heart hurts for them.” The Heart chakra is definitely about feelings, but not always nice, sweet, loving feelings.
The Heart chakra is broader in focus than simply close, loving relationships. It does influence relationships you have with your spouse, children, parents and other loved ones, but it is also about relationships with co-workers, neighbors, your boss and everyone else around you who is more than a ship passing in the night. And perhaps most importantly of all, it influences the love you have for yourself.
Now, I know that a lot of philosophical and religious arguments have been made that loving yourself is a bad thing, that it is egocentric and self-centered. But the truth is, if you don’t love yourself you really can’t love anyone else. You have to take care of yourself, of your own needs, if you wish to survive to help the others whom you love. That is both a physical and an emotional fact.
Remember, even Jesus said in Matthew’s gospel that the second greatest commandment (after loving God with all your heart, soul, and mind), was to “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
But with all that said, remember that the Heart chakra is not always a place of sweetness, light and rainbows. Very often, violent or hurtful passions can come from our heart. Not only sensations of love, but also grief, anger, hurt at being betrayed — all these emotions come from the Heart chakra. When the energies in our Heart chakra are in balance, then these emotions are also in balance.
We know that love comforts and encourages us, drawing us closer together. We understand that grief over a loss can be needful and ultimately healing. We know that anger, rightly handled, can be channeled into productive action. Altruism allows us to express the agape love spoken of by St. Paul, and called munay by the Inca, in actions that bless the lives of others while producing no tangible benefit to ourselves. And experiencing betrayal ourselves teaches us not to betray others and cause them the same sort of pain.
If you have been reading these columns, you have seen that each chakra going up the centerline of the body is less about the physical, and more about the spiritual and emotional. In the case of the Heart chakra, it too can be out of balance, and cause issues in our emotional and mental state.
If the Heart chakra is over-stimulated, you may be tempted to give too deeply of yourself, to give vent to your emotions very easily (whether loving emotions or otherwise). You may be one of those persons who “wears their heart on their sleeve” and either falls in love at the drop of a hat, or is easily offended by offhand remarks that should not hurt. You may find yourself experiencing unreasoning fear or anger.
On the other hand, if your Heart chakra is unbalanced in the other direction, you will find it difficult to express your emotions to others. People may view you as cold and unemotional. Relationships will be difficult for you to build, and once built, will easily break down because of their weak foundation.
Physically, the health and balance of the Heart chakra can affect many things. Obviously the physical heart itself is connected to this chakra, but also the entire chest and upper back, as well as the arms. Problems such as allergies, hypertension, lung cancer, COPD, chronic fatigue, fibromyalgia, and arteriosclerosis are all tied to an unbalanced Heart chakra.
A person with a healthy, balanced Heart chakra will find that most of his or her relationships are healthy. If an unhealthy relationship develops, they discover it quickly and do their best to either mend or end that relationship.
They will be generous with their time and love, but not to the point of hurting themselves. When angry, that person will control or channel the anger into something productive. Offhand comments will not be so likely to cause lasting emotional hurt, and emotions will not flare up uncontrollably.
Next column: the Throat chakra.