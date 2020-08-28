The seventh chakra in the primary chakra system is called the Crown chakra, and is found at the top of the head, or the crown of the head as the name implies. Actually, it is not within the head, but is slightly above the top of the head. This chakra is all about our connection to God.
Emotionally and mentally, an individual’s Crown chakra balance can affect many things in their life. Since the Crown chakra is all about the connection to the Divine, if your Crown chakra is blocked or low in energy, you may feel difficulty in connecting with God. Maybe a person had bad experiences with religion or religious organizations in the past and this caused them to cut off energy to their Crown chakra, so they feel disconnected from God and think that God never listens or even hears them. That individual may completely abandon their faith or cease belief in the Divine. For many people this causes depression and a feeling of utter hopelessness.
The flip side of that coin, is the individual whose Crown chakra is overstimulated. That individual may believe that every thought or notion they have is a message or revelation from the Divine, and be led to do things that are wasteful, foolish, or even dangerous to themselves or those around them. At the worst, church ministers who claim they have special, unique and radical messages from God may have this problem, and harm others with their leadership. Jim Jones, who directed the mass suicide in Guyana in the name of religion, comes immediately to mind. The actions of Westboro Baptist Church are another prime example.
I want to state here, that I don’t believe that “Church” is the only way to connect to God. An individual may have a unique, personal connection to God and be perfectly happy, without ever darkening the door of a church of any kind. I am merely giving these examples because such problems are widespread and troublesome.
Of course, these may be extreme examples. A low level of energy in the Crown chakra may simply make it harder for a person to maintain their faith, or cause the person to feel that attempting to connect with God is pointless, because God hasn’t answered their prayers. And a person who has an unhealthily high level of energy, but not extreme, may focus on religious things to the detriment of their family or other loved ones. You may have heard the expression, “He/she is so heavenly-minded, they are no earthly good,” and that is a great way to put it.
Physically, the Crown chakra is connected specifically to things related to the head and the nervous system. So, headaches, meningitis, paralysis, depression, dementia, schizophrenia, and nerve diseases such as Parkinson’s and general neuropathy all are linked to problems with Crown chakra imbalance.
If a person’s Crown chakra is out of balance, that individual may experience physical symptoms and conditions such as those noted above. And please be aware: I am not saying that you can “cure” any condition by balancing the Crown chakra. What I do say, is that an unbalanced Crown chakra can contribute to making such things worse, and a balanced Crown chakra can help minimize symptoms and speed healing.
A well-balanced Crown chakra contributes to the overall health of the individual, both physical and mental/spiritual. I would not dare to try to diagnose physical issues in a newspaper column; all I offer here regarding physical health and the Crown chakra, are pointers and possibilities.
For years, spirituality, mental health, and physical health were held to be separate things, and doctors often dismissed any connection. But recent research disputes this view. However, now good spiritual health is known to be related to good mental health, and further, good mental health is vital for good physical health. (Please note that I said “spiritual health” not “church attendance.”) This is something multiple studies have shown to be true, and is reported by such organizations as The American Academy of Family Physicians, Kaiser-Permanente, the National Institute for Health, and many others.
Also, a healthy view of spirituality and religion is important, even if you are not a believer yourself. Why? Even if you personally do not believe in a particular religious creed, it is destructive to put down believers, just as much as it is harmful and annoying when fanatical believers constantly try to convert others, or criticize them for not believing the same way they do. Either attitude marks a person as having an unrealistic and unhealthy view of the rightness of their own opinions, and this is both unwise and destructive.
If you would like to know more about the Crown chakra, and how to achieve a healthier energy level there, feel free to contact me.