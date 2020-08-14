The sixth chakra is called the Brow chakra, and is found at the center of the forehead, above and between the eyebrows. The focus of this chakra is on perceptions — seeing and understanding what is going on around you, both the easily visible things and the not-so-visible things. In fact, many people refer to this chakra as the Third Eye chakra.
When I talk about the visible and the not-so-visible, I bet you know what I mean even if you may not realize it. Examples of the visible: your boss’s red face and angry expression, or seeing your children playing in your yard.
Examples of the not-so-visible: your boss’s lousy night’s sleep that contributed to her bad mood and the pressure on her from her own boss, or the worry going on in your kids’ minds about catching COVID-19 at school.
Maybe you know someone who seems to be clueless about the world around them, who seems to be so self-absorbed that everything happening around them — both visible and not-visible — seems to fly right past them without them noticing it all. It can make their life miserable, and for that matter, make the lives of those around them fairly uncomfortable, too.
A person whose Brow chakra is out of balance by being low in energy lacks a sense of what is going on around them. They don’t understand why people do what they do — the hidden motivations and causes — and so they are often puzzled by the actions of others. Of course, they usually can see visually what is happening, but the whys and wherefores often elude them.
Such folks usually are not very intuitive. They need to have everything spelled out for them and get lost in tasks when they don’t receive external direction.
However, one advantage such people have is that they make excellent followers (rather than leaders) if they are given clear and explicit instructions, without expectation that they will show initiative.
As with the other chakras, imbalance can be either an overabundance of energy there or a lack of energy. Too much energy in the Brow chakra can cause a person to believe they are seeing things that they are not, whether that means visual illusions or assigning motivations and causes that simply are not there. People who grab onto every conspiracy theory that comes along are like this.
The Brow chakra is also associated with a person’s relationship with time. A person who is low on Brow chakra energy may seem to believe they have all the time in the world to get something done, and end up not finishing tasks. They procrastinate.
Too much energy there and the individual will be worried constantly about having enough time to get things done and will agonize over being short of time, or perhaps because they have unrealistic expectations and when they only get as far as number seven on their 20-item To-Do list, they panic.
As with all the chakras, the Brow chakra also influences the physical body. The Brow chakra is associated with the head (obviously) and all the organs located there: eyes, ears, nose, brain and the pineal, hypothalamus and pituitary glands. It also influences, and is influenced by, the first cervical vertebra. This is the topmost vertebra in your spinal column, the one that sits directly under the skull.
An imbalance in the Brow chakra is often the cause of, or worsens, problems in these areas of the body.
A properly balanced Brow chakra will enhance your perception of what is going on around you, both the obviously visual world and the invisible world of emotions and motivations. Your intuition will be strengthened, and you will not need to be constantly told, in fine detail, exactly what to do. In addition, your grasp of time and its impact on you and what you must do will be more realistic. This will help you avoid procrastinating or developing “task-completion anxiety.” (Yes, that is a thing.)
If you would like to know more about the Brow chakra, and how to better balance the energy there, feel free to contact me!
Next column: the Crown chakra.