Another death from COVID-19 was reported in Gordon County on Friday, bringing the number of local fatalities as a result of the virus to 19 as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise.
July has seen a dramatic uptick in cases that have inspired multiple retail chains such as Walmart and Food City to require shoppers to wear face masks before entering.
The 3 p.m. report released Monday by the Department of Public Health showed a total of 145,575 positive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, with 15,047 hospitalizations and 3,176 deaths.
That represents 64,284 new cases, 3,996 new hospitalizations and 371 new deaths statewide during the three weeks between June 30 and July 20.
Gordon County's total was changed Monday to 685 confirmed cases with 50 hospitalizations and 19 deaths reported.
Those totals equal an increase of 305 new cases, six new hospitalizations and one new death over the past three weeks.
Cases are assigned to the county of the patient's residence, not necessarily where the test or treatment was performed.
Gordon County Emergency Management Agency Director Taylor urged locals to continue to follow CDC and DPH guidelines for washing hands and social distancing.
Additionally, the DPH recommends that residents:
♦ Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
♦ If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
♦ If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
♦ If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system), stay home and away from other people.
♦ Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.