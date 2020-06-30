Out of an abundance of caution, the Voluntary Action Center has decided to postpone its sixth annual Murder Mystery fundraiser until March 13, 2021, due to concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The event, which serves as the VAC's biggest and most popular fundraiser each year, typically includes a theatrical performance and auction. All auction items with expiration dates prior to the new fundraiser date are being auctioned to benefit the Hunger and Homeless Outreach Programs of the VAC.
Items up for auction include two tickets to Bush Gardens in Tampa, a Jekyll Island 'Stay and Play' package with four guest amenity passes to be used at various local attractions, a getaway package for Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center Stay in Nashville, and a Pigeon Forge getaway package, among others.
A full list of the available auctions items can be found online at www.32auctions.com/VoluntaryActionCenter. The auction will end July 21 at 5 p.m.
The fundraiser itself will otherwise be similar to past events. The theme for the play is "Murder at the Redneck Reunion." Local community members will act as members of the Buckshot family, a wacky group of relatives divided by the promise of lottery winnings.
"One side of the family has struck it big with the lottery. The other side of the family are poor, simple moonshiners trying to get by," Long said of the show. "The cast of characters is pretty good."
Previous performers in the theatrical productions have included Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston and his wife, Nikki Ralston, local author Mignon Ballards, Jim Lay, Jim Prater and Joni Harbin.
The Murder Mystery fundraiser raised $20,000 after expenses in 2018. During the first two years of the event the VAC raised $10,000, and they raised $16,000 during the third. Long hopes the rescheduled event will blow those numbers out of the water.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the VAC’s hunger and homeless programs, such as their community kitchen, the food pantry, the Bridge Program and Emergency Financial Assistance.