The United Way of Gordon County’s annual Unity Run 5K is set to kick off Monday, Nov. 23, and will continue through Monday, Dec. 7. Traditionally the fundraiser has included an in-person race and gathering of the community but this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have opted to host it online, giving runners two weeks to pull on their shoes and hit the trail.
Because of the virtual nature of this year’s race, there will be no timing or submitting of times to compete with one. Instead participants are encouraged to walk or run at their own pace at home, on a treadmill or at the gym. Awards will be given for the following categories: Most Unique Race Route, Most Creative Outfit While Running and Farthest Participant from Gordon County.
Winners in each category will receive Amazon gift cards as well as gift cards for Chick-fil-A Calhoun.
Runners should use the hashtag #UnityRun2020 on social media to be submitted for an award.
The Unity Run 5K has historically heralded the start of the local United Way’s annual campaign efforts for the past 27 years. This year, the race will signify the wrap-up of the group’s fundraising efforts for their local community partners.
“So, even though the Unity Run 5K will look different this year we are still blazing the campaign trail to help meet the needs of those in our community,” United Way Executive Director Jennifer Latour said.
Last year, donations to the United Way of Gordon County touched the lives of more than 24,000 people in the community. The United Way impacts the entire circle of life: education, basic needs and health.
“In Gordon County, we support 18 local agencies that are working tirelessly to build a healthier community,” Latour said. “United Way’s work brings together philanthropists, businesses, churches, local governments and community volunteers to create lasting change for individuals and families. United Way exists to help those in our own backyard, and when that happens, our whole community benefits.”
Donation can be made online at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org. Payroll deductions can be established many area employers or by emailing Latour at jlatour@gordoncountyunitedway.org.
Register to participate in the Unity Run 5K online at www.gordoncountyunitedway.org/unity-run. Adult prices are $15, and children’s tickets are $10.