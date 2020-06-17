The annual Spring Basket Auction is now underway at the Harris Arts Center. Now in its eighth year, organizers say this year’s fundraiser is one of the largest in the center’s history. It has also gone digital for the very first time.
In the past, those interested in bidding on specialty gift baskets did so by venturing out to the center and taking a look at them in person. Now, bidders can simply peruse the different auction items online.
“We had all of these wonderful baskets sitting here and we weren’t open because of the virus, so people weren’t really seeing them,” said Program Director Crystal Chapman. “Someone on our board decided that we should try putting them online instead and that really took off.”
Almost 50 donors have sponsored and created baskets this year, filled to the brim with everything from wellness packages and beach toys to coffee and school spirit items for local high schools. Some of the most popular items up for bid this year include a “Rakin in the Cash” lottery-themed basket, complete with scratch-off tickets of every kind, a Magic Maids basket with free house cleaning and a “Is it summer Yeti?” basket from Rak Outfitters.
Organizers say that all proceeds from this year’s event will go toward continued artistic programming and operating costs for the center.
Donors for this year’s fundraiser include AdventHealth Gordon, Barbara and Jim Ledbetter, Battlefield Building Supply, Belwood Nursery, Brian’s Auto Sales, Calhoun Coffee Company, Calhoun High School, Calhoun Tractor Supply, City Ballet, Complete Wellness, Cotton & Twine Boutique, Deb Bell, Fitness First of Calhoun, Food City, Glenda Ford & Jennifer Dixon, Gordon Central High School, HAC Board of Directors, HAC Calhoun Little Theatre, HAC Music Guild, HAC Roland Hayes Committee, HAC Visual Arts Guild, Hamilton Physician Group, Indigo Junction Resale & Consignment, Jimmy Payne’s Coast to Coast, Joni Harbin, Longhorn Steakhouse, Magic Maids, Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home, Michelle Ballew, Mohawk Home, Mother Nature’s Eden, North Georgia National Bank, Pets R Us, Pintage Antique Market, RAK Outfitters, Rebecca Brown Realty, Rene Keese, Sequoyah Garden Club, Starbucks, Sue Hibberts, The Ridge Books and Williams Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery.
Items will be up for auction until further notice with a tentative end date for the fundraiser sent for June 30. Organizers say they will continue the auction until all items are gone.
View all the available baskets up for bid at harrisartscenter.com/spring-basket-auction. For more information about the auction or the Harris Arts Center, call 706-629-2599.