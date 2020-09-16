The 27th annual Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Fields Ferry Golf Club, beginning with a catered lunch at 11 a.m.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will fund chamber activities, including its scholarship fund for senior students at Calhoun High School, Georgia-Cumberland Academy, Gordon Central High School and Sonoraville High School.
“The golf tournament is the chamber’s longest running event and we are very proud of its legacy,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “This particular event offers our members excellent business networking opportunities and significant promotional value while also making substantial contributions to the educations of many students, so it is a success on several levels. The chamber is grateful to AGC Pediatrics and all the other event sponsors who come together to support the tournament.”
Silver Sponsors for the tournament so far include Mohawk Industries, AdventHealth Gordon, Seventh-day Adventist Church Georgia-Cumberland Conference and Sherman Hall Construction. The Bobbye F. Harris Foundation is a bronze sponsor.
Team sponsors include Chick-fil-A Calhoun, Dodd’s Carpet, First Bank of Calhoun, Food City, Fox Systems Inc., Georgia Power, M&S Logistics, Mannington Commercial, Mitch Raltson Sheriff’s Auxiliary, Shaw Industries and Starr Mathews Agency. Hole Sponsors are Chick-fil-A Calhoun, Family Savings Credit Union, Georgia Power, M&S Logistics, Shaw Industries, and Starr-Mathews Agency.
Chick-fil-A Calhoun will be the lunch sponsor and Coca-Cola Bottling of Rome will be the beverage sponsor. Dairy Queen treats will be provided by Starr-Mathews Agency. Downtown Calhoun will sponsor the Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin contests.
Last year, the tournament was host to 27 teams, up from 18 the year before. Chamber Membership Director Kim Gallman said 19 teams have signed up to participate in this year’s tournament so far and noted that registration is still open.
“The event is next Wednesday and we will be accepting team registrations until then,” Gallman said. “We will work with those who want to participate and get them signed up. We want everyone to take part!”
Team registration and sponsorship information can be found online at www.gordoncountychamber.com/events.
The tournament is organized by the Education & Workforce Development Committee, which is led by Chair Chris Tarpley, Shaw Industries; and Co Vice-Chairs Jim Dodd, Dodd Machine & Tool Inc., and Kimberly Fraker, Gordon County Schools.