The Board of Directors of Greater Community Bank is pleased to welcome Angela Hammond as vice president and commercial lending officer representing the Bank’s Gordon and Bartow County markets.
“Angela brings a breadth of lending expertise to the Bank, especially within our growing Calhoun and Cartersville markets. Her strong community involvement and spirit of unparalleled service will aid in our mission to enhance the customer experience,” said David J. Lance, president and CEO.
Hammond will be responsible for expanding the Bank’s footprint throughout the community by introducing both new and existing customers to the Greater Community Bank experience. She is passionate about meeting the needs of her clients so they can reach their dreams, all while staying connected during these unprecedented times.
“As a lifelong resident of Gordon County, I am thrilled to be joining Greater Community Bank in their commitment to superb customer service. It is amazing to work for a company that is dedicated to the support of the community,” said Hammond.
Prior to joining GCB Angela served as a vice president and commercial lender with Century Bank of Georgia, a business banker at Regions Bank, and as an assistant vice president and consumer lender with Wachovia Bank.
“I am so happy to have Angela join us at Greater Community. We have known each other since grade school, and it will be fun to work together and continue to focus on the needs of our customers in and around Gordon County. Banking continues to evolve, specifically in the COVID world we are living in. The partnership the Banker and the customer share is more important than ever. Angela has been dedicated to this community her entire 40-year career and her passion for her customers is inspiring. To have the ability to remain in Gordon County for them was so important to her. GCB is very fortunate to have her,” said Donna McEntyre, chief operating officer and Calhoun City president.
Hammond currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission and the New Echota River Alliance. She has dedicated years of service to the Gordon County community by serving on the boards of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, American Red Cross and Kiwanis Club. She and her husband, Paul, have three children and enjoy kayaking, traveling and spending time outdoors.