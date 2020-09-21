AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that Andrea Kovacic, MD, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Adairsville Health Park.
As an Urgent Care physician of 15 years, Kovacic joins Zachary Cochran, NP-C, and Alyssa Crew, FNP-C, at AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Adairsville Health Park. From sore throats and upset stomachs to sports physicals and flu shots, the expert Urgent Care team provides you and your loved ones with the compassionate medical care you need as part of your trusted network of care. The clinic’s team of family medicine providers can treat urgent, non-life-threatening medical conditions for adults and children.
Kovacic is a graduate of Wright State University School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio. She completed her residency at Fairview Hospital through the Cleveland Clinic Family Practice Residency Program. Kovacic is board-certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine. She is also a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.
Walk-ins and scheduled appointments are welcome at AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Adairsville Health Park. For more information or to schedule an appointment with Kovacic, call 770-773-9201.