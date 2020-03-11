The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce's Young Professionals Committee recently selected the Calhoun Autism Network as the beneficiary for the 2020 Amazing Race, an annual fundraiser held in Downtown Calhoun on April 25, when the BBQ Boogie & Blues Street Festival takes place.
The network has functioned as a support group to provide education, resources and encouragement for families affected by autism in Northwest Georgia since it was founded by Barry Blevins and Justin Lindsey in 2016. The group started with around 10 kids, but currently their monthly meetings bring together anywhere from 60 to 100 kids, parents, grandparents and family members.
“Having the parents, teachers and kids together just allows them to have that network of support,” Lindsey said. “It’s something everyone needs and it’s continuing to improve.”
Previous beneficiaries include the Young Farmers Association, Gordon County 4-H and the local branch of Future Farmers of America.
The Amazing Race raises funds for its beneficiary through a competition that mimics the popular reality show of the same name. Teams are tasked with completing a series of physical, intellectual and social challenges.
While details about the Amazing Race fundraiser are generally kept secret beforehand, the Young Professional Committee did express an interest in creating more “socially interactive” activities for this year’s competition.
“I think having those interactive activity stations is what makes this fun,” Chamber Director of Communications Joni Harbin said during the committee's last meeting. “Getting people out, laughing and talking to each other is the goal.”
In the past, stations have featured activities as varied as bobbing for apples, corn hole, a crossfit athletic challenge and a slinky challenge during which competitors race slinkies down a set of stairs.
In addition to supporting its beneficiary, proceeds from the Amazing Race also fund a $500 scholarship to one graduating senior from each of Calhoun-Gordon County's four local high schools.
Sponsors for the event include Mohawk Industries, Lyles Wealth Management, AdventHealth Gordon, Harbin Clinic, Mannington Commercial, Starr-Mathews Agency, Synovus, First Bank of Calhoun, Momon Construction and North Georgia National Bank. Harbin Clinic is supplying first aid items for the runners’ bags and challenge stations, and First Bank of Calhoun is donating water for all the runners and all the challenge stations, as they have done for the last several years.