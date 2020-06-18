AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that Amanda Champion, NP-C, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine, Internal Medicine & Pediatrics at Curtis Parkway.
Champion joins Candice Darville, MD, Jason Skiwski, MD and Dana Stewart, FNP-C, at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine, Internal Medicine & Pediatrics at Curtis Parkway, which offers a wide range of medical services for the entire family.
Champion earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and her Master of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University. She is certified through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
To schedule an appointment, call 706-879-5800.