Though the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten the health of millions worldwide, the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter is continuing to fight for the more than 150,000 people in the state living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers by offering free virtual educational webinars and online support groups.
The webinars are aimed at helping those living with Alzheimer’s and their families understand what to expect and how best to prepare to meet the challenges ahead. State-wide virtual programming includes sessions on how to recognize early signs of Alzheimer’s, effective communication strategies for caregivers, and legal and financial planning.
Each virtual education program is approximately one hour and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others going through the journey online.
Lesson topics include:
♦ Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
♦ Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors
♦ Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research
ALZConnected, a support group where people living with Alzheimer’s, caregivers, family and friends can ask questions, get advice and find support, is also available for free online at alz.org.
“So many of our constituents rely on our programs and services which are often called a life line,” said Linda Davidson, executive director of the Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “Having a good support network like a support group helps those caregiving for someone with Alzheimer’s and dementia to feel socially connected and get the encouragement to move on through their own personal journey.”
To register for a support group or education program, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900 or go online to alz.org/crf.
More than 16 million family and friends, including 540,000 in Georgia, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias in the United States. To help family caregivers navigate the current complex and quickly changing environment, the Alzheimer’s Association is also offering additional guidance to families at alz.org/COVID19