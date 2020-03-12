The Harris Arts Center and Calhoun Little Theatre announced recently the upcoming production of " Always ... Patsy Cline." Audiences will have four opportunities to see this production, with dates set for Thursday-Saturday, March 19-21, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 22, at 3 p.m.
Katie Cagle has been cast as Patsy Cline, and her mother, Bay Cagle, will work alongside her onstage as Patsy’s fan Louise Seger. Katie and Bay are hard at work preparing for this production with director Colt Chambers.
Ted Swindley Productions said in a news release: “The musical play, complete with down home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, includes many of Patsy’ unforgettable hits such as 'Crazy,' 'I Fall to Pieces,' 'Sweet Dreams' and 'Walking After Midnight' ... 27 songs in all. The show’s title was inspired by Cline’s letters to Seger, which were consistently signed ‘Love ALWAYS ... Patsy Cline.’”
"Always ... Patsy Cline" is licensed by the family and estate of Patsy Cline.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors/students and for $10 HAC members and may be purchased online at www.harrisartscenter.com or by calling the Harris Arts Center at 706-629-2599.