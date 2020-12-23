Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.