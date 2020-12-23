The Alternative Baseball League is looking to start a new program to serve the Calhoun/Gordon County area and surrounding areas starting in 2021. Current commissioner/director Taylor Duncan founded the Alternative Baseball Organization in 2016 for teens 15 plus and adults with autism and other disabilities to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond.
Duncan, who has autism himself, wants to help others like him through baseball.
“When I was much younger, I had speech issues, anxiety issues and more that came with having autism,” Duncan said. “I wasn't able to participate in competitive sports due to the developmental delays in addition to social stigma from those who think what one with autism can and cannot accomplish. With the help of my mom, teachers, mentors and coaches who believed in me, I've gotten to where I am today in my life - to live with the goal to inspire, raise awareness and acceptance for autism and special needs globally through the sport of baseball.”
The program follows Major League rules and is a true typical team experience for others on the autism spectrum and with special needs. Additionally, Alternative Baseball has clubs in 30 plus states who are also preparing for their late spring start dates. In 2019, the organization was commemorated as a Community Hero at an Atlanta Braves game and has been featured on ESPN's “Baseball Tonight” and NBC's weekday “Today” show.
Recruitment for the 2021 season has begun, and the organization is looking for a volunteer coach/manager, volunteers and players to help start a new program serving those in Calhoun, Gordon County and the surrounding area. The organization provides equipment and resources to help such a program become successful. The Calhoun/Gordon County program will join other Georgia programs in East Cobb, Powder Springs, Paulding County, Gwinnett County/Loganville, Newnan, North Fulton, Columbus and Savannah tentatively set to start in late spring/summer 2021.
For more information, contact Duncan at 770-313-1762 or visit www.alternativebaseball.org.