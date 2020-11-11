Sonoraville High School sophomore Alley Cole was recently named to the Georgia Volleyball Coaches’ Association’s (GVCA) AAA All-State 1st Team.
As a second-year starter and second-year “First Team All-Area” middle hitter, the 6-2 Cole shattered several school records during the 2020 campaign, including blocks per season (127), blocks in a single match (eight), kills in a single match (28), kill percentage (53 percent) and hitting percentage (.426). She is also already closing in on the career blocks record for Sonoraville.
Cole helped lead the Lady Phoenix to a 40-14 record and a berth in the GHSA AAA Final Four. Cole finished the season ranked second across all Georgia classifications and first in AAA in total blocks, and she was 12th overall and third in AAA in hitting percentage. She was also third in AAA in total kills.
“Alley is a special player,” said Sonoraville coach Trace Vaughn. “Her height is a definite advantage, but she is very skilled, moves well for her size, has great hands and a high volleyball I.Q., and she absolutely loves the game. The big thing for me is that she is very coachable and doesn’t get down on herself. I push her hard, and she never gets upset with me because she understands that I have high expectations for her.”
Vaughn sees this award as more than just an individual accomplishment.
“This was a great team for her to be a part of due to both the senior experience on the court and the talented classmates she had with her,” Vaughn said. “The seniors, especially Raleigh (Hooper) and Abby (Chambers) really pushed her because they could see her potential to take over a match at any given time. This is really a recognition of the team’s effort and success. I am extremely proud of what these young ladies accomplished this season. Alley has a bright future ahead, and I’m excited to see where she takes it.”
Nena Marcus
Calhoun’s Nena Marcus was recently named the GVCA’s AAAAA Honorable Mention. Marcus was also honored by being included on the First Team All-Region Team for 7-AAAAA. Marcus finished with the third-most kills in the classification (378), a .345 hitting percentage, 83 aces, 160 receptions, 35 blocks and 126 digs.
Calhoun coach Nic Hann praised Marcus for her accomplishments.
“Nena is a competitor,” Hann said. “After having played as an outside hitter for her entire career, she moved to the middle blocker position midway through this season. Nena made the transition smoothly, and she was a natural. I am very proud of how she was willing to change positions her senior year and play the position with excellence. She is a fun kid to coach, as she is hungry to always improve her game. She is more than deserving to be named to the All-State team, and I will greatly miss her next season.”
According to Hann, Marcus is being recruited by multiple schools, but she has not committed to any of them yet. Marcus was also selected to play in the GVCA Senior All-Star match this Saturday in Calhoun at 3:30 p.m.