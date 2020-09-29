In the Calhoun-Gordon County area, all three high school football teams are back in action on Friday. Calhoun plays host to Woodstock. Gordon Central has a home matchup against Gordon Lee, and the Sonoraville Phoenix travel to Rockmart. All games are this Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Calhoun will play Region 5-AAAAAAA Woodstock (2-2) for the first time in school history. Friday night will be the Jackets’ homecoming game, and Calhoun Coach Clay Stephenson is determined to keep his team grounded despite the distractions of the homecoming festivities.
“Homecoming week is just sometimes a distraction for teams that aren’t quite mature enough to handle the stuff that goes on during the week,” Stephenson said. “I told them today that it’s supposed to be fun, but at the end of the day, we got a football game to play at 7:30 on Friday night, and people will be there to watch you. We got to make sure our mind is right. They’ve got a lot of great athletes. I think we match up fairly decently with them. I think their strengths are our strengths as well, so it should be an exciting night and a good Friday night football game.”
One of those great athletes is star safety and receiver David Daniel, who is currently committed to UGA for the Class of 2021. Daniel leads a talented Woodstock secondary that looks to be the strength of the team. Daniel’s talent is clearly evident on film.
“He’s just kind of an overall great athlete,” Stephenson said. “He’s one we have to keep an eye on for sure. They got a couple of other good corners. No. 5 (Jarae Foster) is good. No. 52 (Brett Stefan) is a good player for them. He’s a two-way player. He plays left tackle and defensive end. No. 1, No. 5, and No. 52 stand out as their best players.”
In Woodstock’s 48-7 win over Campbell last week, Daniel Comeau replaced V’Ontae Hampton at quarterback, while Hampton switched to running back. This week Comeau is expected to lead the Wolverines’ spread attack again, which relies on getting out the ball to their playmakers in space. Stephenson knows the Jackets have to improve on open field tackling if they want to slow down the talented Woodstock athletes on the outside and ultimately get the victory.
“We got to tackle a little better in space,” Stephenson said. “We missed a couple of tackles the other night. We got to eliminate the penalties and keep protecting the football. If we keep building on those three things or improving on them, I think we’ll be good to go.”
Gordon Central
At Gordon Central, the Warriors prepare to host Gordon Lee this Friday. The Trojans of Gordon Lee are riding high, coming in with a 3-0 record. Gordon Central Coach T.J. Hamilton expects a hard-fought, physical game.
“You’re going to see two teams that are going to battle each other,” Hamilton said. “It’s going to be a fun night for both teams. They’re very similar to us in the style of play. They’re a little more successful in what they do. They’ve been doing it for a long period of time. They’ve got a group that’s been together since they were in diapers pretty much. They’ve grown up in the same system. We’re going to come out and battle and give it all we’ve got. I like our chances. I like where we are. Having No. 7 (Tre Williams) in the backfield increases your chances.”
Gordon Lee’s run-heavy offense has had a lot of success this year, as they are averaging 45 points a game so far this season. The Trojans’ offensive attack is managed well by quarterback Nate Dunfee, who rarely makes mistakes and is very efficient according to Hamilton. The Trojans also rotate a lot of players in at running back, as they primarily run a single wing, but sometimes line up in split back, veer or double-wing sets.
“The carries will be split, but they love No. 10 (Cade Peterson) on the edge,” Hamilton said. “They love to run jet sweeps and buck sweeps with him. They also have No. 26 (Cody Thomas) as their fullback. They run some toss sweeps with him, but they kind of distribute the football around to those kids in the backfield. They do a good job of keeping them fresh and rotating them. That’s part of the culture and mentality they’ve built at Gordon Lee. They’re going to run what they run, and you’re just going to have to stop them.”
While stopping the run will obviously be a huge key to victory for the Warriors, having their own success on offense will be critical as well. Tre Williams is back as the unquestioned starter this week, and the Warriors will try to have success of their own on the ground and keep the Gordon Lee offense off the field.
Sonoraville
Across the county, Sonoraville will play their first region game against Rockmart on the road this week. Rockmart (2-1) is a formidable opponent for Sonoraville and is riding high after a 42-6 win over Coahulla Creek last week.
While Rockmart is talented on both sides of the ball, Sonoraville Coach Denver Pate says no one stands out on film quite like their quarterback Javin Whatley.
“No doubt, it’s the quarterback (who stands out the most on film),” Pate said. “He’s a very good athlete. He’s very shifty. He’s hard to simulate during practice obviously. He does a lot of good things with his legs. We have a tough task in trying to contain him. On defense, their corner No. 3 (Deidric Gibson) is a really good player for them. He has three interceptions so far this season. We have to be smart when we throw the football and know the coverage that presents itself.”
Whatley leads an offense that runs primarily out of the shotgun and the wing-t and rotates a lot of guys at running back.
“They roll a lot of people in there. No. 1 (Jai Penson) and No. 15 (Lanear McCrary) will roll in there a good bit at their wings,” Pate said. “They’re going to try to run the football a good bit of the night. They have two really big tackles that are great run blockers for them. We look for them to try to run straight at us, and we got to make sure we’re up to the task.”
What worries Pate the most about Rockmart is the speed they possess.
“It’s their overall team speed (that’s the biggest concern),” Pate said. “Just trying to tackle some shifty guys always presents a problem just because it’s hard to simulate in practice. Just trying to contain them defensively is definitely my biggest concern.”
Pate wants to see his team winning the turnover battle, getting stops on third down and having success on special teams. Those will be the keys to victory in his mind.
“Getting off the field on third downs (is critical),” Pate said. “We got to stop the chains from moving defensively — stop the bleeding so to speak. I thought we did a good job of winning the special teams’ battle two weeks ago against Chattooga. We got to make sure we definitely win that battle again Friday night.”