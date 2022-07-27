These five Calhoun High School senior baseball players have been through quite a season with the Yellow Jackets having undergone a coaching change and suffered through some tough times lately, but this quintet of players is hoping to turn things around when the team starts the 5A playoffs Wednesday night at Decatur.
Anytime a baseball player goes 5-for-5, it's a great day.
But how about an entire class?
On Friday night at the Calhoun Recreation Department, recent Calhoun High School graduate/baseball player Blaine Wilson signed his letter-of-intent to play college baseball at Reinhardt University and with his John Hancock on the dotted line, that mean the Yellow Jackets are now batting .1,000.
As in the team had five seniors graduate this spring and now all five are headed to play baseball at the collegiate level.
Catcher Kris Sutton, outfielder Cooper Evans, first baseman Andon Lewis, third baseman/utility player Jake Slaughter, and now Wilson have made their final choices and will continue their careers.
Sutton is headed to Potomac State College in Keyser, West Virginia; Evans is going to Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City, Louisiana; Slaughter will be attending Toccoa Falls College in Toccoa Falls; Lewis will be playing at St. John's River State College in Orange Park, Florida; and Wilson will be at Reinhardt University in Waleska.