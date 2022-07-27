042322_TCT_CHSbaseball1.jpg

These five Calhoun High School senior baseball players have been through quite a season with the Yellow Jackets having undergone a coaching change and suffered through some tough times lately, but this quintet of players is hoping to turn things around when the team starts the 5A playoffs Wednesday night at Decatur.

 Tim Godbee

Anytime a baseball player goes 5-for-5, it's a great day.

But how about an entire class?

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In