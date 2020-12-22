AdventHealth officially purchased Murray Medical Center, now known as AdventHealth Murray, earlier this month.
The Dec. 15 purchase of AdventHealth Murray provides easier access to care throughout Northwest Georgia, according to an AdventHealth news release. As sister facilities, AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray work together to create a larger care network, providing more services to Gordon and Murray counties and the surrounding communities.
“The last five years have been full of growth and advancement, and I believe we are just getting started,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray. “We are excited about this milestone and look forward to a future of helping our communities feel whole.”
AdventHealth and Murray County officials have worked together closely to extend health care services and increase access. Since beginning to serve the Murray County community, AdventHealth has provided additional primary care and family medicine options and access to specialties such as general surgery, orthopedics, OB/GYN, urology, physical therapy and more, according to the news release.
AdventHealth Murray’s emergency department has been renovated and expanded and the hospital’s imaging technology has been upgraded with a new mammogram unit and the Siemens SOMATOM Definition AS CT scanner.
According to the news release, key partnerships have also been made with regional leading medical centers in cardiac and neurology care.
“AdventHealth has given our community greater access to top-level health care,” said Nathan Leonard, a member of the Murray County Hospital Authority Board. “I’m excited to see how the hospital will continue to grow in the years to come.”
Since 2015, AdventHealth had partnered with the Murray County Hospital Authority Board to operate the hospital.
For more information on AdventHealth Murray, visit AdventHealthMurray.com.