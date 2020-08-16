AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Adairsville Health Park is now open and has extended clinic hours to accommodate more patients and to offer convenient services during more hours of the day. The hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We are committed to providing our patients with accessible health care to help them feel whole,” said Mike Briscoe, director of practice operations for AdventHealth Medical Group. “Providing greater access throughout the week is one way we hope to achieve that.”
For more information on AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Adairsville Health Park extended hours, call 770-773-9201.