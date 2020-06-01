AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Calhoun City Schools will open on June 15. Located at 101 Yellow Jacket Drive in Calhoun, the clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 7:30 pm and during Friday night home football games.
From sore throats and upset stomachs to sports physicals and flu shots, the expert urgent care team at AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Calhoun City Schools provides you and your loved ones with the compassionate medical care you need as part of your trusted network of care. Since the clinic is on school campus, students will be able to receive the care they need without missing class. The community will also have full access to AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Calhoun City Schools. The clinic’s team of family medicine providers can treat urgent, non-life-threatening medical conditions for adults and children.
“We are thrilled to open this urgent care location at Calhoun City Schools,” said Karen Steely, interim president and chief operating officer of AdventHealth Gordon. “Having the option to see a medical provider on campus is going to be a great help to students and their parents. Our community will also benefit from having access to this clinic.”
The site of AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Calhoun City Schools was kindly donated by the Calhoun Rotary Club and construction was funded by a generous gift from state representative John Meadows and his family and the Milton Ratner Foundation.
"Dr. Peter Coombe, high school principal and CEO of our College and Career Academy, has developed a plan to allow our students in the health sciences pathway to get some hands-on experiences working in the new health clinic,” said Dr. Michele Taylor, superintendent of Calhoun City Schools. “This is certainly a great opportunity for our students and one that will provide much needed on-site medical support for all. Thank you AdventHealth, Calhoun Rotary Club, the Ratner Foundation and the John Meadows family!"
"The Calhoun City Schools' Board of Education appreciates the partnership with AdventHealth and the Calhoun Rotary Club,” said Eddie Reeves, chairman of the Board of Education for Calhoun City Schools. “The support of the John Meadows family and the Ratner Foundation has helped make this possible for our students, staff and the community. We are extremely grateful.”
Services of AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Calhoun City Schools include:
Acute illnesses and injuries such as:
- Sore throats
- Colds
- Bronchitis
- Pneumonia
- Earaches
- Flu
- Stomach aches
- Food poisoning
- Asthma
- Allergies
- Hives
- Acid reflux
- Orthopedic issues
- Arthritis
- Tendonitis
- Sprains
- Contusions
- Broken bones
- On-site X-rays
- Skin conditions
- Shingles
- Elevated blood pressure
- Lacerations
- Flu shots
- Workplace injuries
- Occupational medicine
- Department of Transportation physicals
- Sport physicals
Ashley Howell, FNP-C, and Marva Marcius, FNP-BC, are accepting new patients at AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Calhoun City Schools. Walk-ins and scheduled appointments are welcome starting June 15. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 706-879-6405.