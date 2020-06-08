AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Adairsville Health Park will open on June 22. Located at 21 Commerce Parkway in Adairsville, the clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 7:30 pm and Saturday through Sunday from 8 am to 2 pm.
From sore throats and upset stomachs to sports physicals and flu shots, the expert urgent care team at AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Adairsville Health Park provides you and your loved ones with the compassionate medical care you need as part of your trusted network of care. The clinic’s team of family medicine providers can treat urgent, non-life-threatening medical conditions for adults and children.
“We are excited to open this urgent care location at Adairsville Health Park,” said Karen Steely, interim president and chief operating officer of AdventHealth Gordon. “The Adairsville community can rely on our team to provide them with quick and compassionate urgent care.”
Services of AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Adairsville Health Park include:
Acute illnesses and injuries such as:
- Sore throats
- Colds
- Bronchitis
- Pneumonia
- Earaches
- Flu
- Stomach aches
- Food poisoning
- Asthma
- Allergies
- Hives
- Acid reflux
- Orthopedic issues
- Arthritis
- Tendonitis
- Sprains
- Contusions
- Broken bones
- On-site X-rays
- Skin conditions
- Shingles
- Elevated blood pressure
- Lacerations
- Flu shots
- Workplace injuries
- Occupational medicine
- Department of Transportation physicals
- Sport physicals
Zachary Cochran, NP-C, and Alyssa Crew, FNP-C, are accepting new patients at AdventHealth Medical Group Urgent Care Adairsville Health Park. Walk-ins and scheduled appointments are welcome. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 770-773-9201.