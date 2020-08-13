Beginning Monday, Aug. 17, AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Curtis Parkway will extend clinic hours on Mondays and Wednesdays to accommodate more patients and to offer convenient services during more hours.
The new hours are Monday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 pm, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
“We are excited to offer longer hours on Mondays and Wednesdays to fulfill the needs of more patients,” said Moses Maier, practice manager of AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Curtis Parkway. “We are committed to providing access to high-quality health care to our community.”
For more information on AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Curtis Parkway extended hours, call 706-879-5770.