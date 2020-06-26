Ultraviolet C (UVC) lighting kills pathogens by permanently damaging the DNA of germs, which can be very useful in a hospital setting. AdventHealth Gordon has utilized UVC light disinfection methods for years to advance infection prevention efforts. Currently, the hospital uses Skytron’s 2280 Syndicate dual emitter system to efficiently and quickly clean patient rooms.
Ultraviolet light is a type of radiation that is in sunlight. It is electromagnetic energy with wavelengths and can be classified into three categories: UVA, UVB and UVC. UVC light is used in disinfection technology to kill germs and pathogens on surfaces and in the air. When germs are exposed to this type of ultraviolet light, their DNA is damaged and causes cell death and the failure to reproduce.
Skytron’s 2280 Syndicate dual emitter system is a pair of ultraviolet C robots designed to work in tandem to release germ deactivating UVC energy. With two emitters, two locations can be disinfected at the same time with one cycle.
Patients and AdventHealth Gordon team members are not in the room when the disinfecting process takes place. The system detects people entering the room and instantly turns off to ensure patient, visitor and team member safety.
“Using this type of disinfection technology in our hospital is extremely important,” said Sandra Webb, director of quality and risk management. “It helps us keep our patients, visitors and team safe, which is our top priority.”
With the use of Skytron’s 2280 Syndicate dual emitter system, the correct germicidal dose is thoroughly delivered to all surfaces in patient rooms every time ensuring proper disinfection.