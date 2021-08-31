Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the community and for the safety of patients and health care workers, AdventHealth Gordon has updated its visitor policy to include a "no visitation" status for COVID-19 patients.
Family, friends and loved ones are encouraged to use electronic devices and apps to keep in contact with patients. AdventHealth Gordon will make every effort to provide exceptions for end-of-life situations.
Non-COVID-19 patients are permitted one visitor during their stay. Expectations for visitors include:
- Visitors will not be allowed entry if symptoms are present.
- Visitors under the age of 18 are not permitted unless they are seeking care.
- Visitors are expected to stay in the patient's room for the duration of their visit.
- Masks or face coverings must be worn at all times covering the nose and mouth.
If visitors do not comply with the visitation requirements, they will be escorted out and not permitted reentry for visitation.
For more information related to COVID-19, visit CoronavirusResourceHub.com.