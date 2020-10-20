AdventHealth Gordon will open its new cancer center later this year, the hospital reported this week.
Scheduled to open in December 2020, the AdventHealth Gordon Cancer Center will be the final piece in bringing all cancer services on-campus at AdventHealth Gordon to create a truly comprehensive cancer program.
AdventHealth Medical Group Hematology Oncology at Calhoun and AdventHealth Infusion Center Calhoun will relocate to be housed in the new cancer center. Patients will experience the benefits of receiving chemotherapy, immunotherapy, iron infusions and fluid replacement treatments on-campus, which will provide maximum collaboration and coordination of care throughout a patients’ cancer care journey.
The cancer center will feature an expanded number of clinic rooms and a 50 percent increase in the number of private infusion bays to accommodate more patients. An outdoor healing garden will provide patients with the physical, emotional and spiritual benefits of nature and the outdoors.
With the completion of the new cancer center, all parts of AdventHealth Gordon’s entire comprehensive Cancer Care program will be located on the main campus. Surgical oncology and urologic oncology are in the medical office building that is connected to the hospital. The Edna Owens Breast Center is located across the lobby from the medical office building, and the AdventHealth Harris Radiation Therapy Center is located across the parking lot.
“Our program will be completely streamlined with the opening of the new cancer center,” said Karen Steely, chief operating officer of AdventHealth Gordon. “Providing easy access to care is one of our top priorities, and it leads to better outcomes for our patients.”
AdventHealth Gordon’s Cancer Care physicians, nurse navigators and team members work together seamlessly to coordinate treatments between all areas of the Cancer Care program to elevate the level of care patients receive.
In addition to treatment, the program also offers nutrition counseling, emotional and mental health counseling, support groups and weight management programming to cancer patients.
For more information on AdventHealth Gordon Cancer Care services, visit AdventHealthGordon.com/cancer.