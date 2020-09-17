Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, AdventHealth Gordon has canceled its annual Race Around the Rec 5K and Fun Run. In its place, AdventHealth Gordon, along with other AdventHealth facilities, will host the Pink on Parade 5K, a virtual race that will connect participants throughout the country.
The Pink on Parade 5K celebrates the brave individuals in our community battling breast cancer, survivors who have won their fight and those who shine on through their loved ones. The virtual race will take place on Sunday, October 11, but participants can complete the race on a date of their choosing as well. Participants also choose the time and location of their Pink on Parade 5K start and finish line.
Fundraising efforts include, but are not limited to, early detection screenings, research, wellness and lifestyle resources and survivorship education programs to support those impacted by breast cancer.
Premium race registration is $40 per participant and includes a mailed race packet with a branded Pink on Parade 5K race bib, medal and hat. Premium race registrations also receive a 5K training guide, access to the AdventHealth music playlist and customizable race maps. Standard race registration is $20 per participant and includes a virtual race packet with a digital race bib, certificate of completion, start/finish and mile marker signs, a training guide, access to the AdventHealth music playlist and race maps.
For more information or to register for the Pink on Parade 5K, visit PinkonParade.com.