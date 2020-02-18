AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a Living Well class featuring Julia Danforth, MD, on Tuesday, March 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Adairsville Health Park, located at 21 Commerce Parkway (next to the Food Lion shopping center).
This class will teach about blue zones which are areas in the world where a greater proportion of the population live to be 100 years old and older. During this class, Danforth will discuss the common characteristics of blue zones and if they are translatable to individuals that live outside of those geographical areas. Attendees are invited to bring a low-fat whole-food plant-based item to share if desired, but it is not required. Call or text 404-394-3940 for recipes or questions.
Danforth is a board-certified family physician. She believes that health is more than just the physical body, but mental and spiritual wellness as well. Danforth earned her medical degree from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine in California followed by a residency in family practice at Florida Hospital in Orlando. She is a member of the American Academy of Family Practice and the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. Danforth was board-certified in Lifestyle Medicine in 2017 and says she is blessed to be able to formally pursue her lifelong career passion.
This is a free class, and refreshments will be provided. To register, call 770-773-9201 and press 1 to speak with or leave a message for Danforth’s nurse.