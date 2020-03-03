AdventHealth Gordon will host a Dinner with the Doctor seminar on Monday, March 30, at 5:30 p.m. in Conference Room E, which is accessible through the North Entrance. This free seminar will feature David Brannon, MD, and attendees will be educated on the importance of nutrition and eating healthy.
Dinner with the Doctor seminars will be held monthly from March to October featuring a different doctor, and each seminar will focus on living life to the fullest. Attendees will enjoy a free dinner and learn about one of the eight principles of CREATION Life: choice, rest, environment, activity, trust, interpersonal relationships, outlook and nutrition. Brannon’s seminar will center on nutrition.
When practiced, the CREATION Life principles can lead to a healthier and more fulfilled life. Some benefits of living a healthy lifestyle include:
♦ Looking and feeling younger
♦ Preventing or reversing certain diseases
♦ Decreasing the need for pharmaceutical drugs and surgery
♦ Enjoying a balanced life
♦ Strengthening relationships
♦ Experiencing a renewed sense of inner peace and calm
To register for this free life-changing seminar, call 706-602-7800, extension 3166.