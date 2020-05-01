AdventHealth Gordon was awarded an A in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing AdventHealth Gordon’s achievements providing safer health care.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.
“We are proud to once again receive an ‘A’ for patient safety,” said Karen Steely, interim president and chief operating officer of AdventHealth Gordon. “I am honored to work side-by-side with our team to improve patient care and the well-being of our community.”
“As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for AdventHealth Gordon. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”
Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
AdventHealth Gordon was awarded an A grade when Leapfrog updated grades for spring 2020. To see AdventHealth Gordon’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.