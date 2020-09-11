AdventHealth Gordon is pleased to announce that AdventHealth Medical Group Hematology Oncology at Calhoun and AdventHealth Infusion Center Calhoun has been named a 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey. The Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above of performance in patient experience.
The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a nationally-recognized symbol of achievement in health care. Presented annually, the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during the course of one year.
AdventHealth Medical Group Hematology Oncology at Calhoun and AdventHealth Infusion Center Calhoun achieved high scores in several patient experience areas including caring and compassionate team members, adjusting care to patient needs, meeting the individual needs of each patient and caring for patients as if they were family.
“The caregivers and staff of AdventHealth Gordon touch the lives of patients and their families in profound ways,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer of Press Ganey. “This award reflects their deep commitment to listening to the voices of their patients and our shared mission to reduce suffering and improve the safety, quality, and experience of patient-centered care. I continue to be humbled and inspired by their heroic efforts to care for patients in the face of the uncertainty, stress, and fear brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Press Ganey is proud to partner with them in this noble work and we congratulate them on this tremendous achievement.”
“This award recognizes an amazing achievement by our team at AdventHealth Medical Group Hematology Oncology at Calhoun and AdventHealth Infusion Center Calhoun,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon. “We are extremely proud of the work our Cancer Care team does and their commitment to providing compassionate care to our patients every day.”