AdventHealth Gordon announced Thursday that multiple upcoming events have been postponed and new visitor restrictions have been implemented as a precaution against the potential spread of COVID-19.
The following is a press release from the hospital:
"As a precautionary measure, and for the safety of our patients, their loved ones and our team members, we will be postponing the following events:
- Maternity Fair
- Dinner, Doctors and Discussions with Dr. Stephen King
- Dinner, Doctors and Discussions with Dr. Adam Land
- Dinner with the Doctor with Dr. David Brannon
- AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Calhoun Open House
New dates for these events will be released as soon as possible. Regularly scheduled support groups will still be held as scheduled.
“We are taking an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of our patients, their loved ones, our team members and our community,” said Pete Weber, president and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon. “We’d like to thank you all for your understanding and patience during this time.”
AdventHealth Gordon asks that patients who are scheduled for an upcoming procedure keep their appointments as scheduled unless you have the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Per protocol, visitor access has been restricted and standard coronavirus (COVID-19) screening measures have been implemented.
Until further notice, each patient may be accompanied by one visitor. Patients 16 and younger may be accompanied by two visitors. The East Entrance is open for screening from 5:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors may proceed to the Emergency Department Entrance for screening 24/7. The North Entrance and Edna Owens Breast Center Entrance are closed.
To minimize your risk of contracting COVID-19 and to help protect others, wash your hands thoroughly and often, and avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose. If you are sick, we recommend that you stay home and minimize the risk of infecting those around you.
For more COVID-19 information, visit www.coronavirussignsandsymptoms.com."