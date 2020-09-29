AdventHealth Gordon has two cardiac catheterization labs, also referred to as cath labs, to help provide patients with diagnostic and treatment options in interventional cardiology. With a highly skilled team and state-of-the-art equipment, the cath labs are where life-saving procedures take place for patients suffering from structural heart diseases.
When trying to get a better understanding of your risk of heart disease or to decide on a treatment plan, calcium scoring may be recommended.
What is calcium scoring?
Calcium scoring is a non-invasive scan that uses a special type of X-ray known as a CT scan. Using this technology, photos are taken of your arteries to check for calcium-containing plaque. The level of plaque found helps physicians calculate your risk of developing a heart attack or stroke.
Plaque in the arteries can be difficult to detect, but because plaque takes up calcium, it can easily be found during calcium scoring. On the scan, calcium has a sparkling effect and can be counted. This amount of artery calcium is counted as artery plaque which can grow slowly over time to create an artery obstruction. It can also lead to the plaque bursting and completely blocking the artery, causing a heart attack.
Who benefits from calcium scoring?
Calcium scoring isn’t the best option for everyone, but if needed, it can give you useful information to better your health. To see if a calcium score is necessary, your physician will use your age, blood pressure, cholesterol level, gender and whether you or not you smoke as indicators.
Those who are considered to have a moderate risk of heart disease can benefit from calcium scoring, but those with a low or high risk may not. This is because those with a low risk rarely have detectible calcium and those with high risk aren’t likely to receive any beneficial additional information from a calcium score.
Calcium scoring results
The results of a calcium score are given as a number called an Agatson score. It reflects the total area of calcium deposits and the density of the calcium. The higher the score, the higher the risk of heart disease.
A score of zero shows that no calcium can be seen in the heart and indicates a low risk of heart issues.
A score of 100 to 300 shows moderate plaque deposits in the heart. This suggests a high risk of heart issues.
A score higher than 300 reveals a high amount of plaque in the heart and is associated with a severe risk of heart issues.
For more information on calcium scoring or the cath labs at AdventHealth Gordon, call 706-602-7800 ext. 3475, or speak to your primary care provider to see if this testing method is right for you.