AdventHealth Gordon went live with a new inpatient dialysis service line on Monday, June 1. This service line will provide safe and efficient dialysis treatments utilizing the state-of-the-art Tablo dialysis system.
Dialysis is a treatment option for patients who have chronic kidney disease. If a patient’s kidneys are no longer able to remove enough wastes and fluid from their blood to keep them healthy, dialysis is needed. During this treatment, a dialysis machine and dialyzer, also known as an artificial kidney, are used to clean the patient’s blood. To get the patient’s blood into the dialyzer and then back into their body, a minor procedure is done to create an access point into the patient’s blood vessels.
The Tablo dialysis system used at AdventHealth Gordon simplifies dialysis treatment, creating a better experience for patients. Created by Outset Medical, the system was designed to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo dialysis system features automated self-cleaning, treatment duration flexibility and water purification and dialysate production on demand.
“We are so proud to start offering this service to our community,” said Cheryl Canty, nurse manager of AdventHealth Gordon’s intensive care and progressive care units. “Many of our patients need dialysis weekly, and our goal is to help them feel whole.”
This service line is inpatient only and patients must have a nephrology consult to perform dialysis.